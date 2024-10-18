FY2024 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Boosted by Analyst

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.25. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 925.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.