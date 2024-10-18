FY2024 EPS Estimates for TSE:CP Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$121.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

TSE:CP opened at C$112.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$112.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.