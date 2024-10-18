FY2024 EPS Estimates for TSE:CP Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.95 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%.
TSE:CP opened at C$112.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$112.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37.
In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.38%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
