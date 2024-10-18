FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Sanofi Issued By Zacks Research

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sanofi’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The company has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

