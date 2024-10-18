FY2025 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Raised by William Blair

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.90. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.30.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.6 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $290.78 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.82.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,539,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 30.3% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,878,000 after acquiring an additional 564,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,828,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,580,000 after purchasing an additional 170,095 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,330,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,881,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MarketAxess by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,447,000 after purchasing an additional 285,665 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.