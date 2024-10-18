Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Update

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.2 days.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Report on Generation Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Generation Bio Trading Down 6.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Generation Bio by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 1,202.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.