Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Update

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Global-E Online Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLBE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global-E Online

Institutional Trading of Global-E Online

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Global-E Online by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.