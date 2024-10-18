Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Update

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Global-E Online Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of GLBE stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Global-E Online by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
