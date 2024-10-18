Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.83% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $297,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

