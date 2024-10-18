Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

