Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

GORO opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.71.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gold Resource by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gold Resource by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

