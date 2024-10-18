GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDL. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVDL opened at $72.83 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $91.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

