Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 946,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GPRE
Green Plains Stock Down 3.3 %
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 278.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 140,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the period.
About Green Plains
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.