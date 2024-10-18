Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Update

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 349,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $11,691,353.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,889,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,781,542.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $11,691,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,889,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,781,542.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $38,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,587.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 961,387 shares of company stock worth $12,349,914 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grid Dynamics

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.