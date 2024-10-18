Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GIFI opened at $5.80 on Friday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

