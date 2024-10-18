Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,700 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 462,400 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $11.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 281.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

