Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 777.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,570,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1,276.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,870 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,796,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after buying an additional 990,425 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1,952.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 978,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 930,469 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $7,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,060.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

