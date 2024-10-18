HC Wainwright Increases Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $10.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Applied Digital Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 4.56.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,265.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $589,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,265.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Applied Digital by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,247 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 771,699 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,570,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 536,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

