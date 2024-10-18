Head to Head Comparison: Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) vs. WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) and Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Martello Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 9.32% 31.05% 3.89% Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WEX and Martello Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 5 7 1 2.69 Martello Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

WEX presently has a consensus price target of $238.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given WEX’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than Martello Technologies Group.

This table compares WEX and Martello Technologies Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $2.55 billion 3.44 $266.60 million $5.78 36.95 Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A ($1.73) 0.00

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Martello Technologies Group. Martello Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WEX beats Martello Technologies Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Corporate Payments segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. This segment also markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals. The Benefits Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. In addition, its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. Further, it offers custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. develops digital experience monitoring solutions in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Modern Workplace Optimization and Mitel. Its products portfolio includes proactive Microsoft 365 monitoring, Microsoft teams call quality analytics, Microsoft active network path analysis, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams advanced troubleshooting, Microsoft 365 ITSM incident workflows, Microsoft Teams performance, Microsoft Teams monitoring, and Microsoft Teams outage and down; and Vantage DX, a performance monitoring solution. The company also provides subscription and perpetual software licenses, hardware, maintenance and support, and training and professional services. Martello Technologies Group Inc. is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

