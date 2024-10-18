Head to Head Contrast: Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Vitesse Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $148.64 million 2.95 $60.86 million $1.09 10.83 Vitesse Energy $233.90 million 3.19 -$19.74 million $0.88 28.82

SandRidge Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vitesse Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitesse Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 31.47% 9.88% 7.97% Vitesse Energy 10.78% 7.94% 5.57%

Dividends

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Vitesse Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SandRidge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Vitesse Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. SandRidge Energy pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vitesse Energy pays out 238.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SandRidge Energy and Vitesse Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitesse Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vitesse Energy has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Vitesse Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vitesse Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Vitesse Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.