Head-To-Head Survey: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) & Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Street Properties pays out -7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $262.91 million 10.30 $95.34 million $1.07 27.52 Franklin Street Properties $133.73 million 1.36 -$48.11 million ($0.56) -3.14

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Franklin Street Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 37.01% 7.72% 3.95% Franklin Street Properties -52.85% -10.06% -6.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Four Corners Property Trust and Franklin Street Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Franklin Street Properties on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

