Head-To-Head Survey: Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) vs. CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.84 billion 0.55 $695.08 million $24.13 1.14 CNX Resources $1.38 billion 3.89 $1.72 billion $5.52 6.35

This table compares Vital Energy and CNX Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CNX Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vital Energy and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 3 5 4 0 2.08 CNX Resources 4 7 1 0 1.75

Vital Energy presently has a consensus price target of $47.83, suggesting a potential upside of 74.38%. CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $27.10, suggesting a potential downside of 22.68%. Given Vital Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 13.97% 11.58% 5.76% CNX Resources 26.64% 7.51% 3.69%

Summary

Vital Energy beats CNX Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas from shale properties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas formations in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

