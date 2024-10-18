Hercules Silver (OTC:BADEF) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Hercules Silver Corp. (OTC:BADEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.43 and last traded at 0.43. Approximately 100,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 422,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.42.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.51.
About Hercules Silver
Hercules Silver Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Hercules silver project consisting of one patented lode claim, 416 unpatented lode claims covering 8,850 acres located in Washington County, Idaho.
