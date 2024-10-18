Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in Alphabet by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 1,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 78,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average of $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

