Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $165.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of HES opened at $139.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day moving average is $145.48. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hess by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,965 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

