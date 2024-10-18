HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.12 ($6.50) and traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.69). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66), with a volume of 673,695 shares trading hands.

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 131.50, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 512.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 498.12.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Insider Activity

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Richard J. Brooman bought 4,000 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,920 ($26,012.01). Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

