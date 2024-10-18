Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $238.47 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.36 and a 12-month high of $239.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

