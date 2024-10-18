Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 56,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 399.8% in the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.