Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$16.75

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.54.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

TSE HBM opened at C$12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.54. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

