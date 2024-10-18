IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 393,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 2.1 %

ICCM opened at $0.53 on Friday. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 410.22% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of IceCure Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

