Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 152,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Identiv Stock Down 0.8 %

INVE stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.35. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Identiv had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Identiv from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in Identiv by 54.2% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Articles

