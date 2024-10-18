Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.28 and last traded at $39.28. Approximately 817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.
Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.
Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is an increase from Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF
Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Company Profile
The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.