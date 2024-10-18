Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.28 and last traded at $39.28. Approximately 817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is an increase from Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF ( NYSEARCA:WOMN Free Report ) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned 1.45% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

