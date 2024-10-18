Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $112.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.14. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.