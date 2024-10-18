Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,884 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $482,775.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.99.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

