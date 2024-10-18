Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Insmed Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of INSM opened at $74.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Insmed
In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,093.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Insmed
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
