Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 534 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 1,905.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 0.7 %

Timken stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

