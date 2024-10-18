Inspire Investing LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -503.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,475.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $130,204 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

