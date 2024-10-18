Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.44 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,007.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

