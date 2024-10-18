Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,984 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.11% of Groupon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $17,897,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth $10,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Groupon by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 138,218 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 591.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 105,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $437.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.78. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other Groupon news, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $590,531.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,696.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,531.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

