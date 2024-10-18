Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,526 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

EPC opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

