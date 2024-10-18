Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 642 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKFN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 816,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 55,975 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of LKFN opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Kristin Pruitt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $804,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,499.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Kristin Pruitt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $804,720.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,499.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $28,597.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,834.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,635 shares of company stock valued at $914,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

