Inspire Investing LLC Sells 644 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNFree Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 71.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $133.98 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

