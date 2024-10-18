Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,500 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 714,500 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,718,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after buying an additional 106,044 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 253,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

