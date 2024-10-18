International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $104.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.21 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

