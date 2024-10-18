International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.04 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 128.48 ($1.68). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 128.40 ($1.68), with a volume of 2,401,389 shares changing hands.
International Public Partnerships Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.71. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12,840.00 and a beta of 0.31.
International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 4.18 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.07. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at International Public Partnerships
About International Public Partnerships
International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Public Partnerships
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.