International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.04 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 128.48 ($1.68). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 128.40 ($1.68), with a volume of 2,401,389 shares changing hands.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.71. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12,840.00 and a beta of 0.31.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 4.18 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.07. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at International Public Partnerships

About International Public Partnerships

In other International Public Partnerships news, insider Stephanie Coxon purchased 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,691.35 ($25,713.44). Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.