Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.80. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intevac

Institutional Trading of Intevac

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 42.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 24.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Intevac by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 54,060 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Intevac by 55.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 101,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.