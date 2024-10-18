Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 591,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $609.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $630.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.72. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

