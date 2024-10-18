Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $10.74. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 151,059 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
