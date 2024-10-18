Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $10.74. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 151,059 shares trading hands.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

