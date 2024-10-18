Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 95,476 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $51.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.