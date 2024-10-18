Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSHQ. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $309,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:XSHQ opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.