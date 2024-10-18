Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 36,610 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 19% compared to the average volume of 30,814 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,235.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,235.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

