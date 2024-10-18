IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 1,181 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AGCO by 34.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AGCO by 33.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 48,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 16.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $130.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

